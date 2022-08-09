Latta Gas meeting

File. U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, looks on during a meeting Monday at Penta Career Center.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

U.S. Reps. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green and Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, launched the bipartisan Congressional Autonomous Vehicle Caucus, Latta’s office announced in a Monday press release.

The purpose is to educate members and staff on autonomous vehicle technology that can improve the safety and accessibility of roadways.

