WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, joined a resolution led by U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), an Afghan War veteran, to condemn President Joe Biden’s failures in Afghanistan and calling on the president to commit to maintain the evacuation as long as necessary to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghan partners that would like to leave the country.
Biden has held firm in his commitment to the arbitrary timeline of full withdrawal by Tuesday, even as American citizens are still stranded in Afghanistan, Latta said in a Wednesday news release.
“President Biden has much to answer for, and he must address why he ignored intelligence and military leaders in a rush to pull our troops out of Afghanistan,” Latta said. “This debacle was entirely predictable. Our focus must now be on getting Americans out of country. It’s simply not possible to do this by Aug. 31, and President Biden will be leaving American citizens and our Afghan partners to the whims of the Taliban if he does not extend the withdrawal deadline. We know that being left behind is a death sentence for many.
“Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are calling for an extension of the Aug. 31 deadline – along with our international allies. It’s the only appropriate course of action. We are the United States – we do not leave our fellow Americans behind.”