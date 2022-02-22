WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Reps. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green and 93 House colleagues wrote a letter requesting Sergeant At Arms William J. Walker reopen the U.S. Capitol to the American public.
“Americans are able to attend concerts and major sporting events, yet they cannot visit their seat of government freely,” Latta said. “This is wrong. As Washington, D.C,. continues to peel back COVID related restrictions with the indoor vaccine mandate ending this week and the mask mandate ending March 1, Congress should be reopening the U.S. Capitol to the American people. The People’s House’ is the hall of the legislative process and holds over 200 years of history. It is past time to welcome our neighbors back into their Capitol Building.”
This letter follows a similar one sent last month to the Capitol Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan in which more than 60 House Republicans requested updated COVID-19 guidelines. The Capitol has been closed to the public since March 12, 2020.