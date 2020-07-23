WASHINGTON, D.C. – Perrysburg is one of three Northwest Ohio communities that will received a Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental Program grant.
The City of Perrysburg will get $31,732.
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, made the announcement on Thursday.
Other municipalities getting money are Defiance, $2,149, and Ottawa, $3,085.
The funds are to enhance the departments’ ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel through the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (and essential supplies related to the COVID-19 response. The grant funding was included in the Coranavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law in March.
“I am pleased to share that fire departments in Defiance, Ottawa, and Perrysburg will be receiving direct assistance for PPE and other essential equipment as they continue their work during this unprecedented pandemic,” Latta said. “It is important that we take care of our first responders who are working on the front lines, and make sure they have access to the equipment they need in order to safely help others. Providing fire departments in Ohio and across the country with these essential resources will help communities better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives.”