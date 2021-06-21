PERRYSBURG — Clerk of Council Dave Creps read the roll call on a motion to adjourn, for the last time in his 33-year career. Creps is retiring from the city, as both clerk and finance director.
Mayor Tom Mackin presented and read parts of a two-page official proclamation expressing gratitude toward Creps at the June 15 meeting.
“On behalf of the community, I want to thank you for your efforts and what you have done. Perrysburg is in a very strong financial position, as everyone on this council knows. Because of your efforts the books are always in line,” Mackin said. “Your conservative approach to spending is never penny wise or pound foolish.”
Mackin illustrated Creps’ “sound fiscal policy,” with his approach toward spending.
“You didn’t just buy a truck, you had to justify that truck three times over,” Mackin said. “You are Perrysburg, Ohio, and you live and breath Perrysburg, Ohio.”
After a long applause, Creps also had a prepared statement.
“I take great pride in the fact that I was able to be a member of the team that played a part in making Perrysburg a place that people want to move to and be a part of. I challenge the current and future administrations to do the same,” Creps said. “Spend the tax dollars wisely and live within your means, but at the same time be the city that others look to for guidance. Sponsor the social events, Look for ways to provide the best service to the taxpayers. Always go one step beyond what is required.”
Each member of council had a few brief words of appreciation.
“You have always been an open door and it will be hard not having you here in the first meeting in July,” President of council Jonathon Smith said.
Councilman Tim McCarthy praised Creps’ ability to educate council.
“Dave does an incredibly good job at educating this council on what municipal finances are,” McCarthy said. “You can’t leave town, because you have the best memory for what’s going on here, better than anyone I know.”
Councilwoman Deborah Born has probably known Creps the longest, as they were classmates at Perrysburg High School.
“He’s a great guy. He will be sorely missed and for me this is a sad day,” Born said.
Councilwoman Jan Materni, one of the newest members commented on Creps’ ability to make sure that the Way Public Library construction was paid for ahead of time.
Councilman and history buff Mark Weber found a newspaper clipping from 1988 announcing Creps’ installment with the city.
Councilman Cory Kuhlman referenced his job as solicitor at some of the smaller communities around Wood County, and the financial strain that some municipal projects put on their budgets.
“Time and time again, they say, ‘Oh, you don’t have to worry about that in Perrysburg.’ I think that is an incredible testament to you,” Kuhlman said.
“You’re the first person I met when I was elected to city council. We were going over the budget and right from the get-go, I knew that I could trust you and I think Perrysburg’s finances represent that,” councilman Barry VanHoozen said.
Amber Rathburn was unanimously accepted by council as the new finance director. She has been the deputy finance director since November 2019, supervised by Creps.
Prior to her employment at Perrysburg, she was the assistant finance director and municipal clerk for the City of Maumee, starting in 2006.
A new clerk of council has not yet been appointed. Creps’ dual roles will be split and covered by two people in the future.