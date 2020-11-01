The last of three family members charged with sexually-oriented offenses has been sentenced to community control.
Travis Williams, 40, of Toledo, appeared Friday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
A previous agreement had Williams pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
Charges of attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor and possessing criminal tools were dismissed.
He is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl and sending naked pictures to her.
The two female victims listed in the case are related to Williams and are now in their teens.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said Williams’ convictions have caused some problems with his residency and he is trying to find new housing. He has six children, is now employed and deals with anxiety.
He was using marijuana at the time of these offenses, and that is why he did what he did, Daler said.
He asked for a sentence of community control.
Each charges carries the presumption of community control, prosecuting attorney Pamela Gross agreed, but she said incarceration is warranted.
“The state has received very little input from the victims,” she added.
“I made a mistake,” Williams said.
According to court documents, in September 2018 when the girls went to visit Williams, he had one of them in a vehicle with him and he touched her inappropriately.
Also in September of that year, he was naked during a video chat with one girl and sent naked pictures of himself.
When she hung up the phone, Williams then called the second girl and asked for naked pictures and a photo of her and sent a naked picture of himself.
When asked during his plea hearing, he agreed to the offenses as stated.
Friday, he said he didn’t mean to send the pictures to the girls.
Reger said that when Williams pleaded guilty, he did not dispute those facts.
“Are you saying those aren’t the true facts?” he asked.
“I didn’t say that was a true statement. I just did what my lawyer told me to do,” Williams said.
Reger asked counsel to approach the bench; the conversation lasted less than a minute.
Williams said he has lost his home and can’t see his kids.
“I’m doing the best I can to survive,” he said.
Reger said Williams must register as a Tier I sex offender, requiring him to register annually for 15 years.
While the law does presume community control, jail time is allowed because the charge is a sex offense, he said.
He sentenced Williams to five years community control with the condition he receive sex offender treatment.
He must enter the in-jail SEARCH program and complete the intensive supervision prevention program.
He also must have no contact with the victims and complete 250 hours of community service work.
Reger reserved 18 months in prison for the gross sexual imposition charge and 12 months each for the disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charges. He said those sentences could be consecutive terms if Williams violates community control.
On Oct. 8, Deon Williams, 47, pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
He had been indicted for 25 counts relating to the rape of two children, all first-degree felonies. All charges except two were dismissed at sentencing.
He was sentenced to nine years on one offence and eight years on the second, to be served consecutively.
He was given credit for 184 days spent in the county jail.
He must register as a Tier III sex offender and will be required to register with local authorities every 90 days for life.
Mandi Williams, 42, Bowling Green, took a plea deal after being charged with two counts of endangering children and two counts of obstructing official business. These counts are respectively third- and fifth-degree felonies.
She pleaded guilty to two counts obstructing official business with the understanding that two counts of endangering children would be dismissed at sentencing.
She was sentenced in August to 90 days in jail followed by five years of community control. She also must complete 200 hours of community control and enter and complete an extensive supervision probation program.
According to past statements made in court, Deon Williams was living with the family. There were sexual investigations in 2006, 2013 and 2018 for his alleged actions against the two children, one born in 2004 and the other in 2005.
Mandi Williams was aware of the order that Deon Williams not be alone with the children. During interviews, the children indicated they spent alone time with Deon Williams yet were told by Mandi Williams to lie about that.