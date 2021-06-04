A former Bowling Green State University student-athlete has been sentenced to prison for rape and kidnapping.
On Thursday, Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack sentenced Charles Lamar, 25, to a maximum of 17 years in prison.
The victim addressed the court.
“He did this to me when I asked him to leave me alone,” she said. “For the sake of my safety and my life, please give him the longest sentence that you can.”
In March 2020, Lamar prevented the woman from leaving her apartment and then raped her. During the four-day trial this March, the jury heard that the victim repeatedly screamed she didn’t want this, and when she saw an opportunity, she grabbed her phone and jumped out her bedroom window.
“I didn’t want to tell anyone how terrible he was to me,” she read from a written statement. “I didn’t want to waste five years of my life.”
She described running through the city in her socks after the rape, spending hours at the hospital, then calling home.
“I didn’t want to call my parents and tell them what he had done. I didn’t want them to scream on the other end of the phone.”
She said she lost her memory for three months after that night, and also lost friends.
“I didn’t want to have PTSD. I didn’t want to live in fear. I didn’t want to get harassed online.”
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client had no prior criminal convictions and does not show a pattern of drug or alcohol abuse.
He added that Lamar maintains his innocence.
Daler asked for a sentence that will not destroy Lamar’s opportunity to return to society and be a productive citizen.
Lamar has shown no remorse for his actions, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos.
Boos said that the rape and kidnapping are separate acts as was the destroying of the victim’s phone and should have separate sentences.
The crimes occurred after Lamar had been released from jail on bond after being arrested a month earlier for trespass.
He had been indicted in June 2020 on two counts kidnapping (sexual motivation specification and sexually violent predator specification), rape (sexually violent predator specification) and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies. He was also indicted for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony.
The jury on March 26 found Lamar guilty of all charges except aggravated burglary.
Mack in April found Lamar not guilty of the sexually violent predator specifications.
Surveillance cameras showed Lamar chasing the woman into a parking lot and grabbing her arm before throwing her cell phone to the ground.
After the attack, the victim ran to the home of an acquaintance, who took her to the hospital.
Lamar was sentenced to a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 years in prison for the rape charge.
Mack agreed to merge the two kidnapping charges, with the sexual motivation specification, and sentenced Lamar to five years.
She declined Daler’s request to merge the rape charge with the kidnapping charges.
These two sentences will be served consecutively for a minimum of 13 years and a maximum of 17 years.
Lamar earlier this year had pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
This charge stems from his actions on May 13, 2020, when he kicked in the front door of a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street and did damage in the home.
Mack imposed a sentence of 12 months for the disrupting public service charge and 12 months for the charge of trespassing. These sentences will be served concurrent to the other two.
She said the victim suffered serious psychological and physical harm and called Lamar’s behavior “both troubling and very disturbing.”
“You victimized two women that you had intimate relationships with,” Mack said to Lamar.
What he did was “calculating behavior, it’s dangerous behavior, it’s escalating behavior in a very short time,” she said.
“It appears to the court you take out your frustrations and anger on those closest to you. It appears you have focused only on how these cases affect you,” Mack said.
Lamar declined to make a comment.
Upon his release from prison, he must register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he has to register in his county of residence every 90 days for life. He cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or any other places where children congregate.
He must also pay $1,612 in restitution to the trespass victim and spend five years on post-release control after he gets out of prison.
Lamar will be given credit for time served. He has been in jail since July 21.
Daler asked for appellate counsel be appointed.
Lamar, a native of Lake Mary, Florida, graduated in May 2020 from BGSU.
He was a running back on the BGSU Falcon football team. He played two games in 2019 and 12 games in 2018.