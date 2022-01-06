MILLBURY — Lake Township employees are getting a raise and a coronavirus bonus.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees approved 3% raises for the fire chief, EMS chief, fire training officer, police operations officer, zoning inspector, part-time medics and EMTs for 2022.
Police administration was given the same raise last week.
The trustees also granted all employees a COVID-9 payment of $1,000 for full-time and $500 for part-time.
“They are out there on the front lines,” said Trustee Richard Welling. “They have been really dedicated employees.”
“They deserve every penny that they get,” said Ken Gilsdorf, trustee chairman.
The COVID-19 bonuses will come out of the American Rescue Plan funds that the township has received.
A 20% insurance premium contribution for full-time employees was also approved.
The action was taken after a 25-minute executive session.
The employees who did not get raises on Tuesday are in a current contract that gives them 3% raises, Welling said. The part-time firefighters’ contract will be negotiated later this year, he said.
Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said 2021 has been challenging.
The department had 1,680 runs, or 200 more than 2021.
“It was quite a busy year,” he said. “A lot of the is COVID related. People are scared, they’re trying to use us to get into a hospital.”
Getting into a hospital is not easy, Moritz added.
Area hospitals continue to be in a “constant state of closure.”
He said that people, if possible, are better off going to the hospital on their own.
“I’ve got to follow the rules and the hospitals are closed quite often,” Moritz said, adding that trauma and stroke cases are looked at differently.
The hospital bypass policy is also being used to balance things out at facilities, so no one is overloaded, he said.
“It’s really crazy, but I’m proud of all our people and the fantastic job,” Moritz said. “But 1,600, I never thought I’d see that number.”
The trustees recently committed to a study with Northwood and Rossford to possibly combine EMS and fire services to better accommodate hiring — and retaining — full-time employees.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Elected Gilsdorf chair and Welling vice chair.
• Saw Buddy Ritson, fiscal officer, swear in Welling and Lorie Davis, a new trustee.
• Decided to continue to meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m.
• Thanked Jeff Pettit for his trustee work and for organizing Wreaths Across America, which provides a wreath at veterans’ graves at Lake Township Cemetery in December.