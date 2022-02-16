MILLBURY — The Lake Township Trustees are demanding changes to a dangerous intersection that they say deserves a traffic control device.
In a tersely-worded resolution, which was passed unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees expressed “deep concerns” about the Millbury Road and Ohio 51 intersection.
A properly installed traffic control device is clearly warranted to ensure the safety of the traveling public, and to bring the intersection of Millbury Road and Route 51 in accordance and compliance with Ohio Department of Transportation engineering and safety standards, the resolution stated.
The angled intersection lacks proper visual clarity to the traveling public, which includes school buses, the trustees said.
After the meeting, Trustee Richard Welling said that a traffic study is being done on the area right now, at a resident’s request.
“I realized it was a good time to ask for a stop light again,” he said.
They have asked three times for a light there, added Trustee Ken Gilsdorf.
Bluntly, Welling said, no one has died there and that is the reason a light has not been installed. There have been a lot of accidents and “close calls,” he said.
The daily traffic volume on Route 51 is 7,516, according to the resolution. Lake Local Schools buses drive through the intersection 16 times per day, carrying 520 children.
The resolution states the the intersection is in need of a 21st century safety upgrade. Route 51 became a certified route 67 years ago. At the time, the Wood County 1950 census showed a population of 59,408. Today, Wood County’s population is 132,240.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Heard Walbridge Road was recently blocked for 66 consecutive hours by a train.
• Renewed the contract with Premier Physician Services, which provides medical director services to the township. The cost is $5,630 per year.
• Entered into a LifePac 15 preventative maintenance agreement with ProCare Services for $3,600.
• Adopted the annual service agreement for the outdoor warning siren with Federal Field Services, Wauseon, for $2,375.
• Approved spending $2,880 to Baumann Ford Oregon to repair a 2016 Ford Explorer used by the police department.
• Approved the promotion of Officer Jason Algarin to detective.
• Thanked Noah Ries for making a couple dozen benches for a township park for his Eagle Scout project.
• Heard monthly department reports. Police made six arrests. Fire had 142 runs; 85% of the runs were EMS. There were 18 burials and one cremation. Zoning issued five permits and received $875.