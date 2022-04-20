COLUMBUS, Ohio – House Bill 164, introduced by State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, to designate a portion of State Ohio 795 in Wood County as the “Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway” was amended into Substitute House Bill 291.
The legislation, recently approved by both chambers of the General Assembly, includes several road-naming bills and now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.
“As chairman of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, I am honored to help recognize our local veterans with this distinction,” Ghanbari said. “Our service men and women have, and continue to make, a generational impact in our communities. This is a small gesture to honor their tremendous sacrifice.”
Ghanbari said that the idea for the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway was brought to him by fellow veteran and Lake Township Trustee Ken Gilsdorf, who serves as the commander of the Veterans of Foreign wars Walbridge Post 9963.
Ghanbari also acknowledged Lake Township’s efforts to honor veterans, most recently in 2019, through Lake Local Schools dedicating their Veterans Wall Memorial at the high school. The memorial was built in memory of all the military veterans who served and attended either Lake, Walbridge or Millbury Schools. There are approximately 600 names on the wall, including six who paid the ultimate sacrifice and one former prisoner of war.
Additionally, Lake Township, VFW Walbridge Post 9963 and Lake Local Schools combine efforts to hold an annual parade and ceremony at Lake Township Cemetery; approximately 400 people attend annually.