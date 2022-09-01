Lake Township Police

Don Egan (from left), Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer and Randall Sehl.

 Photo by Debbie Rogers/Sentinel-Tribune

MILLBURY — Lake Township is going old school for new police officers.

At a recent meeting, the trustees approved hiring Randall Sehl and Donald Egan as part-time police officers. They will be paid $28.42 per hour.

