MILLBURY — The loan on the Lake Township Administration Building will be paid off early, saving taxpayers $40,000.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the trustees approved a resolution to pay Genoa Bank $198,236.
Fiscal Officer Buddy Ritson said the loan recently went to an adjustable rate, meaning it will adjust every three years.
The township owed $195,000. Ritson said that he negotiated for a 1% early payoff fee, which brought the total payoff to $198,236; it is normally 2%.
Ritson said that the payoff will save taxpayers $40,000.
The original loan was issued in March 2011 for $500,000 with a seven-year balloon. A new loan for the balance of $326,443 was approved in June 2018 with Genoa Bank.
The administration building is designated as a multi-use building. The previous administration building was destroyed by the 2010 tornado.
In other business on Tuesday, Police Chief Mark Hummer said that U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, came to the office on Friday to discuss the train issue.
Trains have repeatedly been blocking crossings in Lake Township, causing emergency vehicles and residents to find other ways around them.
Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said that Latta asked them to keep track of delays and keep in touch.
“And he will do what he can to help us,” Hummer said.
Trustee Ken Gilsdorf asked if Latta talked about Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari’s comment on fining trains that block crossings.
He did not, Hummer said.
In other business, Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said it is becoming difficult to hire part-time EMS workers and medics.
He said that Springfield, Oregon and Sylvania are hiring full-time EMS workers and medics.
“It’s depleting the pool that’s out there,” Moritz said. “It’s the changing world.”
The trustees hired Amanda Hughes as part-time EMS employee at $12.78 per hour.
They accepted resignations from part-time EMS medics Cara Orra, who took another job, and Dan Pereira, who started school, and volunteer firefighter Nathan Smith.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Purchased a Zenius Classic Identification system to provide ID badges for personnel. The cost is $2,108.
• Voted to spend $2,057 for body work on the 2010 Suburban. Jays Body Shop, Millbury, will do the work.
• Authorized $1,492 to Streaker Tractor Sales Inc., Fremont, for repairs to the 2017 New Holland Road mower.
• Heard June department reports. Police made five arrests and issued 21 citations. Fire had 126 calls. Zoning collected $61,183 (Hummer said almost all of that was from the First Solar expansion). The cemetery had 15 burials and 12 cremations.