MILLBURY — Trash service will remain the same in Lake Township, for at least another year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Lake Township Trustees approved continuing the Republic Services contact to Dec. 31, 2022. It is set to expire at the end of this year.
Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said that by Ohio law, the township is allowed to extend a current contract for a year.
He added that the Republic fee, which is $13.72 a month for the basic service, is a good price. There are extra charges for carts and recycling.
The trustees promoted Det. Matt Simon to sergeant, effective Sept. 27. His starting wage will be 32.05 per hour.
Hummer said that Simon, who has a psychology degree from Bowling Green State University, has been with Lake Township for over five years and had 10 years in Walbridge as a patrolman, sergeant and captain
“He’s very even handed, even keel and knowledgeable of police work,” Hummer said.
In other police business, the board voted to buy a 2020 Dodge Durango PPV AWD V8. The purchase is from John Jones Automotive Group for $48,260.
The township has been awarded a $35,000 Governor’s Traffic Safety Office grant. It will be used for officer overtime for traffic enforcement, Hummer said.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Hired Blausey Construction Services LLC to provide concrete and finish concrete footers for headstones in the cemetery. The cost is $10,895. There have been 131 burials this year, which is the the most ever in the township cemetery.
• Voted to buy an Autovent 3000 Transport Ventilator for $2,760 from Bound Tree Medical LLC, Dublin. Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said the township will be reimbursed through an Ohio Department of Public Safety EMS grant. The is the second auto vent for the department and it is a hands-free device that is used for CPR, Moritz said.
• Accepted the resignations of EMS paramedics Dalton Giesige, who works full time for Bowling Green and has taken on extra duties, and Matthew Schlueter, who has several jobs, Moritz said.
• Heard fall brush pickup will be Oct. 11 for areas west of Interstate 280 and Oct. 18 for areas east of I-280. Brush must be in place by 7:30 a.m. the first day of the week of the area scheduled for collection. Chippable brush only should be stacked neatly and placed at the road edge with butt ends of all branches facing in the same direction.
• Heard August department reports. Zoning collected $375 and issued four permits. Police made seven arrests and issued 16 citations. Fire had 148 runs. The cemetery had 17 burials and five cremations.