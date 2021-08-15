MILLBURY — Lake Township, and other Ohio entities that sign on, could receive a “significant” amount of money from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement.
“We’re one small piece of the settlement pie here,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, after a meeting earlier this month.
“It’s $800 million divided amongst all the political subdivisions,” he said. “Every political entity in the state of Ohio — that passed a resolution and took part in the legal action — stands to gain from the settlement amount.”
The Lake Township Trustees passed a resolution joining the settlement at the Aug. 3 meeting.
The final breakdown of payout has not been decided. The money will be paid over 18 years.
“We have to be on board with this by Aug. 13,” Hummer said. “I don’t think it will pave our streets in gold, but it’s better than nothing.”
Officers and first responders spend a significant amount of time on calls related to fentanyl, Hummer said.
“And then there’s the human cost, the family cost and the deaths,” he said. “It certainly has had an impact.”
Bowling Green Council called a special meeting this week to participate in the settlement.
In a press release on Friday, Attorney General Dave Yost said that 86% of the state’s litigating political subdivisions having joined the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement.
He urged the holdouts to “avoid playing politics and get onboard.
“Every politician in the state needs to do the right thing,” Yost said during a morning press conference. “This is not a time for gamesmanship or politics. This is we time, not me time.”
The agreement with the three largest distributors of opioids – Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen – was announced last month by Yost. To seal the deal, the state must have the support of local governments representing at least 95% of its population.
As of Friday morning, Yost said, 86% – 114 of the 145 litigating political subdivisions –have joined the agreement.
“That’s not enough,” he said. “We need everyone onboard for there to be a deal. The distributors could still walk away.”
Yost said the OneOhio settlement money – Ohio stands to reap $808 million from the three distributors alone – represents the best opportunity for the many communities hit hard by the opioid crisis to begin to recover from the devastation.
“We need to put these resources to work in our local communities for treatment, prevention and education,” he said. “We desperately need this money on the ground combating the opioid epidemic.”
Ohio has been a leader in the opioid fight and was among the very first states to sue the distributors and manufacturers over their wanton and reckless pushing of these dangerous drugs, Yost said.
The state developed the OneOhio plan to ensure that any money from a negotiated settlement or court verdict gets fairly spread out to the communities that need it — but communities must agree to take part before they can be included.
Under the OneOhio plan, the settlement money would be distributed locally, with:
55% going to a foundation created to disburse the money and fund programs that benefit Ohioans affected by opioids and/or prevent addiction.
30% earmarked for community recovery programs at the local level.
15% going to the state of Ohio.
“We’re at the point where a few governments could hold out and nix the deal for the whole state,” Yost said. “That would be a bigger tragedy.”
Without a deal, he said, Ohio would go to trial in Madison County, as scheduled, on Sept. 20.
“The local subdivisions do not have trial dates. There won’t be anything left for them, and they’ll be left picking over last year’s carcass for a few scraps.”
It does not appear that any Wood County entities are on the litigating list.
Also at the Aug. 3 meeting, the trustees:
• Approved allowing the public to use credit card and other electronic forms of payment.
• Approved spending $29,710 to switch the current paging system over to the 800 radio system. This will give a more reliable signal, said Fire Chief Bruce Moritz. The sum was authorized to P&R Communications, Oregon, Ohio.
• Contracted with the Wood County Engineer’s Office for $21,000 to do pavement markings on township roads, including Lemoyne, Bradner, Luckey, Libbey, Hanley, Cummings, Latcha and Walbridge.
• Renewed the annual insurance policy with Hylant Administration Services Inc. at a cost of $84,054. This is a 1% increase, Hummer said.
• Authorized Moritz to spend $4,930 to Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Manassas, Virginia, for 130 gallons of foam. The chief said that all of the township foam was used at two fires last month.
• Voted to spend $4,432 for ammunition from Streicher’s, Minneapolis. Hummer said ammo is hard to come by and expensive. “We’re not out, we’re not in a critical position,” he added. “We’re in good shape.”
• Approved a yearly subscription to FireRescue 1Academy for $3,400. This is for web-based fire and EMS training, Moritz said.
• Heard that Perrysburg Township loaned a road mower at no charge, when the township’s was out of service.
• Approved the resignation of volunteer firefighter Matt Billingsley.