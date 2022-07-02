MILLBURY — When it rains, it pours at the Hayward house on Isch Road.
And, even when it’s dry it’s still miserable, Rich Hayward told the Lake Township Trustees at a recent meeting.
“I live in a house that’s always flooded. I need help,” he said. “We’ve lived there for about six years and it just keeps getting worse.”
He said the culprit appears to be a 6-inch pipe that needs to be bigger for drainage into a creek.
Hayward said he’s consulted the Lake Township road supervisor, who sympathizes with him and tries to help. But, Hayward said, he can’t be on call for him all the time.
Also, the farmer next door to him put in a new catch basin about 18 months ago that is not large enough. The dirt from when it was dug is still lying there.
Hayward said he’s offered to move the dirt and widen the basin but the property owner has declined.
Another catch basin has collapsed, Hayward said.
“My yard floods like there’s no tomorrow,” he said. “It’s taken over my septic tank.”
He said 88 arborvitae trees have been killed in the water damage. When the flood retreats, green slime covers the yard.
“I’m tired of being under water,” Hayward said. “I’m just frustrated. I don’t know what to do, quite frankly. This is the only avenue I think I have.”
Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said he would look into this further.