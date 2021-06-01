WALBRIDGE — The Lake Township Police Department’s Crime Prevention and Community Policing Division will resume Neighborhood Watch meetings in June.
The meetings were put on hold 14 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We stopped holding the meetings when it became apparent conducting them could contribute to the spread of the virus,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer. “Additionally, the governor had issued health orders barring such gatherings.”
In addition to resuming Neighborhood Watch meetings in June, other crime prevention and public safety programs will recommence, including the department’s Missing Children program.
Ron Craig, the department’s community policing officer and crime prevention specialist, said he will reorganize the township’s four Neighborhood Watch groups during the next couple of weeks.
“It will be like starting the groups all over again after being on hold for 14 months. I will reach out to those who had helped us organize them to establish meetinga days and times. What may have worked best for most in the past may no longer be viable alternatives,” Craig said.
When the pandemic broke out, the department was about to kick off a Missing Children program that was to focus on the township’s seven truck refueling stations. Display boards were to be installed at these businesses, featuring posters of missing children.
“These businesses are the perfect places for these display boards because truckers and other travelers are in and out of these establishments all day and all night. These people may be in the best position to have seen these missing kids,” Craig said.
The crime prevention and public safety programs offered by the department are made possible by the tremendous support of township residents and taxpayers, Chief Hummer pointed out.
Information on Neighborhood Watch and other programs offered by Lake Township Police Department may be obtained by contacting Craig at 419-481-6354.