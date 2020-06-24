MILLBURY — Lake Township voters will be asked to approve more money to operate the police department.
A 2.5 mill continuing levy to support police will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. The new millage would raise $400,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $87.50 per year.
“We run a pretty lean budget as it is and we’ve not asked for any money in quite some time,” said Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit. “It’s definitely needed.”
Police Chief Mark Hummer said that the last time new money was requested was in 2008, for 1.4 mills.
The police department annually borrows $200,000 from the township general fund to support operations in the beginning of the year. When real estate taxes come in, the $200,000 is paid back.
This year, though, the department was not able to return the loan, Hummer said.
“This will get us out of the general fund,” he said of the new operating money. “The cost of doing business has put us back in that area where we’ve actually had to take money out of the general fund and not put it back.”
Hummer said that the new money will not be used to hire new officers or buy additional equipment.
“We haven’t increased size of department, but expenses and costs have gone up,” he said. “We’re still in the middle to low end of wages for similar-sized departments in this area.”
The police department has a $1.6 million annual budget and 24 officers, including full and part time, Hummer said.
It’s tough to ask for new money in these challenging times of coronavirus, but Hummer and Pettit said they believe voters will support the new tax.
“With everything that’s going on in the world at this moment, I do feel the residents will support this. I don’t think they want to deal with a lesser amount of police force,” Pettit said. “I’m pretty confident that this will pass. I definitely feel this is needed.
“We have an outstanding police force. I feel like it is one of the best in the area,” he added.
Hummer said police officers step up in bad times.
“Even though a lot of people are hurting, first responders have proven their worth,” he said.
Hummer said it was also important to have the issue on the general election ballot, which will draw the most voters.
“You never want to ask for more money. There’s never a good time to increase taxes, but these are essential services,” he said.
Also at last week’s meeting, the trustees:
• Opened bids for asphalt paving/resurfacing on Ayers Road, from Lemoyne Road to Pemberville Road; Plumey Road, from Lemoyne Road to Owens Road; and Ayers Road, from Pemberville Road to Bradner Road.
These roads have been placed as chip-sealing projects: Ayers Road, from East Broadway to Luckey Road; Bradner Road, from Ohio 163 to Ohio 795; Hanley Road, from Pemberville Road to Fostoria Road.
The trustees last month also approved buying $25,000 in asphalt from Bowers Asphalt and Paving Inc, Walbridge. It will be used for the 2020 road repair season.
Liquid asphalt was bough from Asphalt Materials Inc., Oregon. That cost was $15,000.
• Enrolled in a workers’ compensation service for 2021. They approved spending $4,172 to CareWorks Comp, Dublin.
• Voted to spend $3,714 as its proportionate share to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency of 55 cents per capita for 2020.
• Approved spending $1,786 for turnout gear from Phoenix Safety outfitters, Upper Arlington, for EMS instructor Jeff Dawson.