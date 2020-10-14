MILLBURY — New operating money is needed to keep up police service in Lake Township, according to the chief.
“We’re not trying to do anything but maintain the excellent service we’re providing,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator. “We are a busy department. You’ve got interstates here, you’ve got rail here. You’ve got the schools. You’ve got the truckstops. We have an airport.”
A 2.5-mill continuing levy to support police will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. The new millage would raise $400,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $87.50 per year.
The new money will be used to stop general fund help from the township for the police department and possibly increase service in the future, Hummer said.
“We’re into the general fund about $200,000 this year we’re not going to be in a position to pay back. We’ve been slipping into the general fund for the last couple years,” Hummer said.
The police department has borrowed from the general fund for the first quarter over the last several years, but pays it back in a few months when real estate taxes arrive. The department was not able to pay that back this year, he said.
The department has a $1.7 million annual budget.
“We haven’t had any new (levy) money for 12 years, and costs have gone up dramatically.”
Health care and utilities have increased, along with equipment. A new police vehicle costs $40,000 now; 10 years ago it was $25,000, Hummer said.
A portable radio costs $3,900.
“We used to buy portable radios for $400 or $500,” he said. “Yes, we have better technology, we have interoperability, but the technology is costing us money. Every car has to have an in-car computer — that’s $4,000. Then you have to pay for licensing for all that.”
What has decreased is the number of officers working, Hummer said.
Lake Township has 18 full-time officers and four part time.
He hopes to add one more road officer.
“We have two less patrol officers now than we did six years ago,” he said. “I’ve got to keep it within the budget.”
Meanwhile, the calls for service, which are 350-400 a month, are becoming complex and unusual, Hummer said.
“We tend to get serious calls and we get unique calls,” he said.
Last month, the department handled the arrest of a Virginia couple who was walking the railroad tracks near the executive airport and the Lake Local Schools campus, which was locked down. They were found with a Glock, 200 rounds of ammunition and shovels, Hummer said.
“That unfolded rapidly. We were right on top of it,” he said. “We have a lot going on in this township.”
Lake Township and the school district jointly pay for a school resource officer.
“That’s one of the positions you have to consider if we can’t make our budget,” Hummer said.
He added that there are no immediate plans to eliminate the SRO or reassign the detective to a road position.
“Our community police officer — that’s really an optional service,” Hummer said.
But he has been invaluable to the senior community, especially during the pandemic. Ron Craig calls seniors who are in his neighborhood watch program or he knows are alone to check on them daily, Hummer said. They’ve even delivered toilet paper to a few people who needed it early on in the state shutdown this spring.
“That’s a service that’s provided by our community policing officer that I don’t want to see go away. It’s too important,” he said.
Cuts will not be made if the levy doesn’t pass — at least not immediately.
“I’m not that doom and gloom — either it passes or we cut. Hopefully, the trustees would approve us staying in the general fund, but I don’t think they’ll go forever.”
Hummer said he understands this could be a difficult election to request a new levy, with the coronavirus pandemic.
“What a horrible time to be asking for money. I get it. I literally understand that a lot of people are hurt by COVID, the economic downturn we’ve had,” he said. “I guarantee you I would not be asking our taxpayers for additional money if it wasn’t absolutely necessary to keep the level of service we’re at.”