MILLBURY — Lake Township police are seeking information in a hit-and-run incident that reportedly injured two juvenile pedestrians on Friday.
According to a police social media post, the juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m.
The vehicle did not stop and left the area, police said.
In a Sunday morning post, the police said they are looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac, with a spoiler on the back trunk.
To report information, call 419-666-5500.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting.