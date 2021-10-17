MILLBURY — Lake Township police are seeking information in a hit-and-run incident that reportedly injured two juvenile pedestrians on Friday.

According to a police social media post, the juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop and left the area, police said.

In a Sunday morning post, the police said they are looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac, with a spoiler on the back trunk.

To report information, call 419-666-5500.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting.

