MILLBURY — Lake Township police officers are heading up a holiday project that will benefit Lake Local Schools students who may need nutritional assistance on weekends and during extended breaks from school.
“Each year, our officers pick a project to help township and area residents for the holidays,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer. “In past years, we’ve coordinated assistance for the Wood County Humane Society, but this year we felt with the issues surrounding COVID-19 made us take another look at what we could do for the kids.”
The officers are seeking donations of non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, to give to the school’s Glider Pack Program. The program provides supplemental food free of charge to the students when they are not in session for multiple days.
Other items we are accepting include packaged protein items, juice boxes, non-glass bottled nutritional drinks such as Gatorade, and granola snack bars.
Officers Kelly Clark and Rachel Caputo are heading up the project for the police department. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 23.
“We have even worked out a Wish List through Amazon in which people can purchase eligible items on their website and have them shipped directly to our department at 27975 Cummings Road, Millbury OH, 43447,” Hummer said.
Anyone with questions about the project may call 419-481-6354 or send an email to caputo@laketwp.com or to clark@laketwp.com by Dec. 20.