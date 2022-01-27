MILLBURY — Lake Township police officers are crediting their training for finding a missing teen who may have become a victim of human trafficking.
Chief Mark Hummer said that the department’s Missing Children Program and the officers' specialized anti-human trafficking training led to the recovery of the 17-year-old from Toledo.
The department sent two of its officers to specialized anti-human trafficking training recently, and that training has paid off, Hummer said.
“Officers Tyler DeWitt and Jordan Grosjean took that training, and oddly enough, both of them were involved in the recovery of this juvenile,” Hummer said. “This recovery was the culmination of the training they both received.”
The 17 year-old male, reported missing from Toledo, was found at a hotel in the township, Hummer said.
“Since he returned from the training, Officer DeWitt has started a book in which is kept information on juveniles reported missing from this area. This particular juvenile was in the book, which is kept in our squad room for all our officers to see. On a call we received from the hotel, Officer Grosjean recognized the juvenile from the information in the book and took him into custody,” Hummer said.
The Missing Children Program was initiated recently as part of an effort to combat human trafficking, which sometimes involves runaway juveniles. Display boards have been purchased and are being installed at township truck refueling stations, places where missing juveniles may be found.
“Even if these juveniles do not end up at these refueling stations, truckers do a lot of traveling and may be in the best position to have seen them,” Hummer said.