A Lake Township police officer is one of the March 2021 Officers of the Month for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.
Officer Ron Craig from Lake Township, along with Deputy Royce James, Volusia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Department, were honored.
Craig was selected for his service to the community in assisting senior citizens who don’t have access to technology get their COVID-19 vaccines. As the community policing officer, Craig knew that getting on the list for a COVID-19 vaccine could be both challenging and time consuming. After hearing that some of the older residents were having an even harder time than others with scheduling appointments, Craig decided to take action.
Several older residents didn’t have a smart phone or a computer to make appointments. With the approval of Police Chief Mark Hummer and the help of the Wood County Health Department, Craig coordinated appointments and helped approximately 150 people receive vaccines.
Craig has been in law enforcement since 1974; he has served as a paramedic for 40 years and a firefighter for more than 20 years.
James was recognized for his dedication in tracking down a girl who had been lured to a motel room by a 22-year-old man. On Feb. 18, the child’s grandmother said that she failed to be at her basketball game and didn’t return home afterwards. James discovered that the girl had planned to meet up with a person she had met online. All he had to go on was that the man’s name started with a T, possibly Tyler, and that he was from Orlando.
James went to multiple motels in the area searching for the 13-year-old girl, showing the front desk clerks her photo and examining the day’s check-ins for a match. Finally, at the third motel, James noticed a guest checked in under the name Tyler Thompson with an Orlando address. James found the girl unharmed.
“We would like to first congratulate Deputy James and Officer Craig for this award, as well as thank them for their selfless service to their communities,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Their bravery and willingness to serve others is an inspiration and we are so grateful for the opportunity to once again highlight the incredible things that members of law enforcement are doing.”
The Officer of the Month Award Program is sponsored by the Police Unity Tour and recognizes federal, state and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.
Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (LawMemorial.org) contains the names of 22,611 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.