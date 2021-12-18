MILLBURY — After his wife died in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Ron Craig had every reason to be alone in his grief.
But the Lake Township community policing and crime prevention officer pulled himself up by his bootstraps to do what he does best — help people.
Craig isn’t a stranger to service. He’s a retired paramedic and police officer, with more than 40 years.
He began the community policing job with Lake Township in February 2018. He started by forming Neighborhood Watch groups; there are now five of them.
Then the pandemic hit.
On March 17, 2020, Police Chief Mark Hummer told Craig to work from home as the department navigated the pandemic.
And work, he did.
He took the rosters from the Neighborhood Watch meetings, mainly made up of senior citizens, and started calling them.
“Some needed groceries and some just needed conversation due to the loneliness,” Craig said. “They were just scared to death to leave home.”
One woman had a doctor’s appointment in Columbus and needed gasoline, but she was too afraid to stop and get it — at that time it wasn’t known how the virus was spreading.
“I had some gas cans in my garage, so I took them and bought gas and put it in her car.”
He had many of the Neighborhood Watch members tell me they knew of others who needed the contact, so the list grew to about 150.
“I did not seek reimbursement for any of the groceries or gas. I thought it was my way of giving back to the community that was treating me so well,” Craig added.
In July 2020, his wife of 36 years, Paula, who is also a retired paramedic, became ill. She was diagnosed with uterine cancer that had spread to several lymph nodes and was hospitalized.
The second day in the hospital she had a stroke and later that week the doctor said she also had leukemia. After about two weeks in the hospital, she was discharged to a nursing facility to do rehab to get her strength back so she could start chemotherapy.
Paula, who was 63, died at the nursing facility eight hours after she was discharged from the hospital.
“To keep my mind off of her passing and the loneliness that set in, I dove into my work even more,” Craig said.
He would call people for hours, talking to some for a few minutes, others for 30 minutes.
“I didn’t put a clock on it,” Craig said.
The calls boosted him, too.
“The more time I spent on the phone with these people was one less minute that I had to stare at the walls or stare at the television,” he said.
His helping role started in earnest as the vaccines were approved and slowly became available.
“I began to be told by the people I was calling that they were having problems trying to get appointments.”
Many of these people did not have computers, did not know how to use them, or didn’t have internet access. The phone lines for the number people were being given at the time were grossly understaffed. People were getting busy signals, and when they could get through, they were on hold so long they gave up.
“I went to Chief Hummer and told him of the situation. While we both knew getting people medical appointments for vaccines was not a normal function of law enforcement, we knew it was time to think outside the box and help the residents of the township when they needed it the most.”
In the first two weeks of the project, Craig tried to get appointments via the internet and phone.
“In those two weeks, I was able to make only one appointment. I knew it was time to switch gears.”
Craig contacted a pharmacy in the area and got about 30 people scheduled. Working with multiple people at the Wood County Health Department, he was able to get another 50 people scheduled. With assistance from the health department, they set up a clinic at Mainstreet Church in Moline and got more than 100 people vaccinated.
“When it was all said and done, we got more than 400 people vaccination appointments,” Craig said.
Word of the project spread and CNN reached out for an interview. He also got a handwritten thank-you card from Gov. Mike DeWine and several other commendations.
“Each time an award came along, I tried to tell people I was just doing the job Chief Hummer hired me to do — help the residents of the township. The more important thing is that this project gave me a new purpose in life when I needed it the most.
“As much as I was able to help other people, it came at the right time for me.”