MILLBURY — Assistance is available to Lake Township residents who have been having difficulty in setting appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Police Chief Mark Hummer said his department’s community policing officer has been in contact with the Wood County Health Department after several township residents, particularly Neighborhood Watch members, voiced concerns to that officer regarding difficulties in setting such appointments.
“Residents have told us they were able to get registered for the vaccine online but have not been able to successfully schedule the shots,” Hummer said. “We have learned there are appointments available next week and we have been given information regarding the best way to make contact for those appointments.”
The chief said that residents must follow age and health condition guidelines to get those appointments scheduled.
“If you have not reached the minimum age and/or met the health condition requirements, we cannot help you ‘get in line’ before you would otherwise be eligible. We have confirmed through our local health department that our community policing officer can assist residents with making vaccine appointments using information provided by those township residents.”
Hummer said some local residents, particularly seniors, may not have access to computers or be able to properly use the internet.
Residents who wish to request this assistance may contact Ron Craig, Lake Township Police Department’s community policing officer, at 419-481-6354.