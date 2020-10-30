MILLBURY — Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer has announced his department will offer for the third year in a row a holiday package delivery project for Lake Township residents in which packages can be delivered to the police department and picked up later at the police station.
“In the past, we’ve had some reports of packages being taken from in front of residences, which can happen anytime, but is more prevalent during the holiday season,” Hummer said. “Many people are away from home during the daytime, when packages are usually delivered, and these packages can be prime targets for thieves.”
Some people also have the option to have packages shipped to their workplace or to have a neighbor get packages and secure them until the recipient arrives home later in the day.
“Those measures may not be options for some people. For example, if someone works in a factory, that business may not be open to having employees’ packages delivered there. Additionally, some people may not know their neighbors well enough to be comfortable asking them to retrieve packages,” Hummer said.
The project, which will run through Dec. 22, will require residents to notify the police department in advance of package acceptance. Packages will need to be delivered to the police department during normal business hours and participants will need to pick up packages prior to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and show proper identification.
Package weight limit for the project is 25 pounds.
“We want everyone to have a happy holiday season, and we are trying to do our part to avoid any disappointments,” Hummer said.
For further information or to sign up for the project, call 419-481-6354.