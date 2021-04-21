MILLBURY — A nursery will put in some extra buffers, as a result of court mediation between the business and Lake Township.
The Woodville Road Nursery dispute was finally settled after four years of back and forth, the Lake Township Trustees decided at Tuesday’s meeting.
After the meeting, Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit said both parties will be responsible for their attorney fees and no other money will be paid.
“I felt like everything went well,” he said. “I think it’s a good compromise for everybody. Is everyone on Bailey Road going to be happy? I don’t know. I feel it is a really good compromise.”
The Bailey Road neighbors first approached the trustees about the leaf transfer facility opening across the street from the nursery four years ago. They said it stunk and did not conform to zoning.
Nursery owner Jim Mlynek started the compost operation in August 2017 with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency permit, but without zoning.
In May 2018, the trustees, by a 2-1 vote, approved the rezoning, stipulating that a barrier go in between the business and Bailey Road homes.
Mlynek has accused the township of giving him misinformation, including telling him that he could build a fence as a buffer. After he ordered the fence, Mlynek said township officials then told him the buffer would have to be dirt and trees.
The township initially filed court action against the nursery in summer 2019. This was after the nursery reportedly failed to put up an adequate buffer between the business and homes.
The nursery has 90 days to establish some barriers, Pettit said, and the case will be wrapped up.
“That’s providing both parties sign everything,” he said.
The trustees voted on Tuesday after spending 15 minutes in executive session to discuss legal issues.
“We met in mediation last Wednesday for about three hours,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator.
The meeting was held in Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger’s courtroom.
The following terms were agreed to:
• The Bailey Road mound will be maintained as it is, 4-foot-tall with trees planted on it and 12-foot spacing. It will be 25 feet and what is not mounded with trees will have a yard-like appearance, per the zoning code.
• The border along the Espinoza property will be maintained as a 25-foot buffer zone in a yard-like appearance. The current pile of dirt will be moved back out of the easement. There will be a new 4-foot mound put in, back from the southern edge of the Bailey Road mound.
• A retail sales presence on those two parcels will be maintained so the area is in compliance with the leaf transfer facility.
All work is to be completed by July 31.
Trustee Richard Welling abstained.
In other business, the trustees heard there will probably not be a Music in the Park series this summer at Friendship Park.
Friends of the Park member Sue Brinker said state coronavirus guidelines are too restrictive.
“I don’t see how you’re going to do it, not if you’re going to maintain 6 feet (apart),” Brinker said. “I know people want it.”
Arylyn Brinker, also with the Friends, said it depends on state guidance, but bands are usually booked in December for the summer shows.
Trustee Ken Gilsdorf said that a Memorial Day celebration at cemetery will be held.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Approved the retirement request of Sgt. Scott Sims, effective Aug. 25.
• Approved spending $25,000 for asphalt, which will be used during the 2021 road repair season. It will be purchased from Bowers Asphalt and Paving Inc., Walbridge.
• Approved spending $15,000 for RS-2 Emulsion to be used during road repair season. It will be purchased from Asphalt Materials Inc., Oregon.
• Voted to purchase a snow plow for the 2004 International truck from Henderson Products Inc., Bucyrus, for $10,817.
• Hired Blausey Construction Services LLC to provide concrete and to finish concrete footers for 18 headstones in the cemetery. The cost is $6,290.
• Renewed the CodeRED mass notification contract with the Wood County Emergency Management Agency for $2,296.
• Heard March department reports. Police arrested six and issued 23 citations. Zoning collected $750. The cemetery had five burials and five cremations. The fire department responded to four fires and had 90 EMS runs.