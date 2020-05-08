Events that celebrate veterans are the latest victims of cancellations due to coronavirus.
The Lake Township Memorial Day event and a classic car show, which benefits Wreaths Across America and is also usually held on Memorial Day weekend, have been canceled.
“Last year we had 350 people. I ran out of flags,” said Ken Gilsdorf, commander of Walbridge VFW Post 9963, which sponsors the Memorial Day ceremony. “How do you put 350 people in harm’s way? You just can’t do it.”
The car show annually draws hundreds of people, said organizer Jeff Pettit.
“We’ve always had that on Memorial Day weekend. We held off as long as we could, but we feel it would be a large gathering. Last year we had 110 cars.”
Pettit has rescheduled the show, which is held at Friendship Park, adjacent to the Lake Township Administration Building.
“We’re going to try to Sept. 5, which would be Labor Day weekend,” he said. “Hopefully this will subside by then.”
Both Gilsdorf and Pettit are Lake Township trustees. The cancellations were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
Gilsdorf said the Lake High School Band usually plays at the Memorial Day ceremony, which starts at the Lake Township Cemetery.
“Also the problem was our post is closed — trying to get a hold of people to participate, get the wagon out, get in contact with the school. The school’s closed. Boy Scouts aren’t meeting,” he said.
“With the governor’s mandates and just trying to get a hold of everybody, it was impossible. We hated to do it.”
The ceremony, though, will go on virtually, Gilsdorf said.
Fiscal Officer Buddy Ritson suggested using a company to produce a video that will have footage from past ceremonies and new shots from the cemetery, VFW post and Lake High School, which recently unveiled a veterans wall.
Local artist David Overholt’s work will also be shown.
A segment will also be filmed at the grave of Pvt. 1st Class Leo Joseph Duquette. He went missing in action during the Korean War when he was 19. His remains were identified in 2018 and he was buried in Lake Township Cemetery.
“We will talk about the soldiers and military people who didn’t get to come back to their homes and raise families,” Gilsdorf said.
His post will also put 2,300 flags on the veterans’ graves at the cemetery.
Gilsdorf added that he’s happy the veterans will still be honored.
“I’m excited about it. It’s the next best thing to having one,” he said. “We’re going to really miss not having Memorial Day. It just wasn’t meant to be this year.”
Pettit said that the car show raises about $1,500 which is put toward Wreaths Across America. That project puts a wreath on veterans’ graves at the Lake Township Cemetery in December. The $1,500 funds around 200 wreaths, he said.
“It is a significant fundraiser for this. The car people have always been generous with us, and hopefully we can make it up,” Pettit said.