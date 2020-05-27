MILLBURY — A Lake Township man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly barricading himself in his home with his five children.
Terron Hereford, 37, was charged with domestic violence, inducing panic and endangering children. He was taken to jail.
Police Chief Mark Hummer said officers received a call from a woman who said Hereford had assaulted one of the children in the home.
The woman was allowed to leave, but Hereford was holding the children in the home and had firearms, Hummer said.
Officers were able to enter the home, arrest Hereford and remove the children, Hummer said.