MILLBURY — The public is invited to attend a free weather safety seminar sponsored by the Lake Township Police Department, in conjunction with their Neighborhood Watch program. The event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on April 13 at the Lake Township Hall, 27975 Cummings Road.
WTVG’s chief meteorologist, Jay Berschback, will present the hour-long program. Those attending will have an opportunity to pose questions to the meteorologist.
Police Chief Mark Hummer said this year’s program will be a restart of an annual event that was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
“Ever since we initiated the Neighborhood Watch program, we have offered this training in the springtime,” Hummer said. “Things have changed over the last 12 years since the deadly tornado struck the township in June 2010, and we want our area residents to have the most up to date information on tornado and severe storm safety.”
The June 2010 EF4 tornado killed seven people in Lake Township and caused heavy property damage from one end of the township to the other. That tornado touched down first in Moline before touching down again in Millbury. Along the way, it destroyed the township police department building and Lake High School.
“People who lived in this area at that time are keenly aware of how dangerous storms can be. We want our residents to be as safe as they can be, so we offer this seminar before the peak of the storm season,” Hummer said.
There is no pre-registration required for the seminar.
Further information on the session may be obtained by contacting Ron Craig, the police department’s community policing officer and crime prevention officer, at 419-481-6354.