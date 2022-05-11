MILLBURY — Lake Township is gearing up for road work through the warm-weather months.
At last week’s meeting, the trustees approved placing several road projects out for bid.
The East Lawn Addition, north of Ohio 51, includes Millicent Avenue from Millbury Road to Cason Street, Cason from Millicent Avenue to Route 51, Mable Street from Millicent to Route 51, Harriet Street from Millicent to Route 51, Summit Street from Millbury Road to Kearsly Street and Kearsley from Millicent to Route 51.
The East Lawn Addition, south of Route 51 will include Cramer Street from Ayers Road to Route 51, Kearsley from Ayers to Route 51, Harriet from Ayers to Route 51, George Street from Ayers to Route 51, Mathews Road from Route 51 to Ayers, Grove Avenue from Millbury Road to Cramer Street, Moline-Martin Road from East Broadway Street to Luckey Road, Rye Grass Drive from Moline-Martin Road to the north 25 feet, Arn Street from Moline-Martin Road to the south 5 feet, Schriber Street from Moline-Martin Road to the north 25 feet and Schriber from Moline-Martin to the north 5 feet.
Bids will be open June 7.
“We had a report come back from the Wood County Township Association and the engineer’s office a couple months ago, and it gave us a graph of the worst roads to the best roads,” said Trustee Chairman Ken Gilsdorf. “I think off that, a lot of these came from that.”
The trustees also authorized $30,000 for asphalt to be used for road repairs during the 2022 season. It will be purchased from Bowers Asphalt and Paving Inc., Walbridge.
In other business, the trustees voted to create a new position of road/park/cemetery worker and fill that with Johnathon Studneski at a rate of $24.37 per hour.
“The work force has remained the same size for full-time employees in both the road department and the cemetery,” Hummer said. “This gives us an additional worker to get things done.”
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Heard from resident Marvin Burns, who keeps a log of rail crossing blockages in the township.
“There does seem to be an improvement. They are breaking trains,” Burns said.
• Heard a request for a traffic light at Millbury Road and Route 51 has been denied by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• Contracted with Wojo’s Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., Northwood, to replace the HVAC system in the road department for $9,947.
• Renewed the accident and health insurance policy used by the fire department with Love Insurance Agency, Chardon, for $4,847.
• Authorized $1,413 to Baumann Ford Oregon for repairs to the Dodge Charger vehicle.
• Approved repairing three air packs used by the fire department for $1,195. Safety Services Inc., Huntsville, will do the work.
• Voted to pay for Ptl. Jonathan Penny’s attendance in semi-autopistol instructor training at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, London, Ohio. the cost is $1,075.
• Approved paying $1,073 to Howell Rescue System, Kettering, for preventive maintenance on the Genesis Hydraulic Rescue tools for the fire department.
• Authorized $1,030 to Core and Main LP, St. Louis, Missouri, for storm sewer supplies used by the road department.
• Accepted the retirement of part-time patrolman Joe Musil, who has served the township since 1998.
• Accepted the resignation of firefighter Seth Threet.
• Heard a Cops and Coffee event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon at the administration building.
• Saw the township police officers and firefighters recognize Police Chief Mark Hummer and Fire Chief Bruce Moritz for their years of service.
• Thanked resident Bill Keller for buying every officer dinner last month.