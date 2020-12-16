MILLBURY – The Lake Township trustees have given away the remainder of their CARES money.
At Tuesday’s meeting, trustees approved giving away more than $18,000 to local charitable organizations.
Fiscal Officer Buddy Ritson said he was going to hand deliver the checks on Friday.
The funding was encumbered in November, when trustees learned there was still $18,255 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding that needed to be spent before the end of the year.
The debate was whether to fund small business or non-profits, Ritson said.
“We came to the decision non-profits would impact residents more than small business grants,” he said.
Trustees will give grant money to seven charitable organizations:
• The Wood County Committee on Aging, $4,958 to be used to deliver meals to township residents. The WCCOA figured how much it spends per meal delivery; there were 186 meals delivered in July, 214 in October and 239 in November.
“They were estimating December would be about 213 meals delivered,” Ritson said.
• Walbridge VFW Post 9963, $2,000, to be used to purchase Zoom for meetings and provide meals, food and toiletries. Their drive-through Veterans Day dinner doubled in size this year.
• Healing Barn Rescue and Rehabilitation, $1,000, to help cover the increased cost of feed and bedding for the two horses brought in this year.
• Brown Bag Food Project, $1,771, to supply its food pantry. Township residents can either drive to the pantry in Bowling Green or have supplies delivered to their home.
• EnPuzzlement Inc., $4,000, to cover the increased costs of the company, which is the middleman for non-profits and provides a resource warehouse to provide supplies to others, including the Glider Pack program at Lake schools.
• Lake Township Ladies Auxiliary Firebells, $4,000, to purchase a refrigerator and freezer to keep food at its food pantry cold. Additional shelving also will be purchased as will small electric heaters.
• Dogs for Difference, $525, to get personal protective equipment to allow continued visits with dogs to special education classes, nursing homes and special needs facilities.
Extensive discussions were held regarding all of the awardees, Ritson said.
“We felt like this was the best way to impact the most residents, splitting it up the way it is,” he said.
These tend to be very good-working organizations, said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Heard free wood chips are available at the road department on Ayers Road. Call 419-836-1143 for more information.
• Decided to spend $15,000 in CARES money on cleaning supplies and around $20,000 for personnel. The total to be spent is $35,867.
• Approved medical insurance with Don Savage and Associates at a one-year rate increase of 13% for 2021; and dental, vision and life insurance plans with the same agency at no additional costs.
• Gave permission to Columbia Gas for a road bore to install a new gas line under Bradner Road at Woody Drive.
• Reappointed Ann Menter to a five-year term on the township zoning commission and Kathleen Rose Gascal to a five-year term on the board of zoning appeals, both effective Jan. 1.
• Heard a firefighter was injured on the scene of a recent fire. He was on the second floor, where the fire started, when he stepped forward and there was no floor. He was able to extricate himself and suffered a dislocated shoulder.
• Heard some of the dedicated trees in Friendship Park that are dead or dying are being replaced.
• Were told there will be a bake sale Saturday with proceeds going to a Walbridge family in need. The sale starts around noon at the Walbridge VFW hall.
• Heard more than 100 toys collected through Toys for Tots will be delivered early Saturday to Main Street Church to be distributed.
• Accepted Matthew Billingsley and John Yard as probationary firefighters; and approved the promotions of firefighters Matt Degroff and Todd Osborn to the position of lieutenant.