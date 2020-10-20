MILLBURY — The Lake Township Trustees are looking at how to spend over $430,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
At last week’s meeting, Fiscal Officer Buddy Ritson said in the first round of CARES money, the township received $120,583. The second round was $60,291.
A third round, which Ritson said will be $253,727, is expected.
“The first two rounds were based off of the local government funding, and how they distribute that,” he said. “But then they changed it to a population formula.
“There’s a substantial amount of money.”
The money has been used to purchase cleaning supplies, including a sprayer, and EMS personal protective equipment.
The future CARES money may be used to upgrade the phone system and buy a power cot for the fire department, Ritson said.
“Whatever we can do to help the community and help our employees, as well,” he said.
The trustees, at the Oct. 6 meeting, voted to upgrade office computers for $25,733. The purchase includes 20 laptops, 20 docking stations, 20 keyboards and combos. They are replacing equipment that is 10 years old.
Ritson said CARES money could be used for this as it will allow employees to work from home.
“With the current COVID crisis, this would be CARES Act funds because it’s going to promote telework for our employees,” he said.
The trustees also used the CARES money to buy six iPads for $7,338 from Apple. Four will be used by the EMS.
“This again is a remote opportunity for EMS and administration,” said Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator.
In other business, the trustees discussed allowing a six-person, stainless steel and granite mausoleum to be placed in the cemetery.
“We really don’t have any mausoleums out there, we really don’t have any rules,” Hummer said, adding that the resident who requested it lives nearby.
The resident offered to pay $10,000 for it and have a sum of money reserved in a perpetual care fund if it would need maintenance or repair.
“If it went into a normal, platted area it would need 12 grave sites,” Hummer said.
The township solicitor has approved the idea, he said.
Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit, who is in the cemetery burial business, said he liked the idea but wanted to do some research.
Also at the meeting, which was the first in-person meeting in several months, the trustees:
• Decided to have trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Hummer said Millbury will also have these hours.
• Promoted Officer Michael Lento to sergeant. Hummer said that he has been with the department since 1996. “He’s a mentor to our younger officers. He’s excellent with the public,” Hummer said.
• Approved spending $400 per month for the JDI Group for computer security (anti-virus) services.
• Approved buying a $10,398 Ztrak zero-turn mower from Bay Tractor & Turf, Gibsonburg. It will replace a 2002 Hustler mower.
• Voted to spend $1,982 for tire repairs on the fire tanker. 795 Tire Service Inc., Millbury, will do the work.
• Approved paying $4,328 to Waterway of Michigan, Byron Center, Michigan, for annual hose and ground ladder testing on fire equipment.
• Authorized a $1,627 payment to FireCom P&R Communications, Dayton, for installing headsets on the new fire truck.
• Approved spending $1,998 for brush truck foam system repairs by United Fire Apparatus, Cridersville.
• Paid the City of Perrysburg $5,200 for the annual radio (Astro Site Repeater) service bill.
• Donated $1,500 to Wreaths Across America, which provides wreaths for veterans’ graves in December. Pettit, who abstained from the vote, has been involved with the group for five years. A car show that usually raises $1,500, was canceled due to the pandemic.
• Accepted new EMS workers Jeff Hollon, Brice Elliott and Stacey Hartwig. Hollon and Elliott, paramedics, will be paid $15.91 per hour and Hartwig, an EMT, will be paid $12.47 per hour.
• Reminded farmers to cut back the corn on the corners of roads, where it could affect visibility.
• Accepted the resignation of firefighter Robert Briggs.
• Changed the Nov. 3 meeting to Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m., due to Election Day.
• Went into a 30-minute executive session to discuss legal issues with Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Linda Holmes. No action was taken.