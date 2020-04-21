MILLBURY — Lake Township will get a new fire truck after another was heavily damaged in a December fatal crash. But it’s going to cost $38,000.
The trustees earlier this month agreed to settle with the insurance company, which wanted to repair the Sutphen fire truck.
“I have negotiated it to the fullest of my ability,” said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator.
“We have replacement or repair coverage,” he said, “and in this case the repair was less than the replacement so they decided to repair it.”
The township will receive $269,200 to repair the truck, Hummer said. But instead of repairing it, the trustees voted Tuesday to sell it for $10,000, which was the highest bid.
They also voted to purchase a new truck for $307,118. It is a Rosenbauer engine on a Freightliner four-door chassis with a 1,500 GPM pump, 1,000-gallon water tank, from United Fire Apparatus Corp, Cridersville.
The new truck will arrive in May, Hummer said.
“I don’t think putting a 2007 fire truck that was involved in a very serious accident — serious enough that it had a bent frame — is in anybody’s great interest,” Hummer said.
He said that putting $200,000 into a truck that has a value of $10,000 is not a palatable solution to the problem either.
The $38,000 difference will come out of a $45,000 vehicle that had been budgeted for this year for the EMS department, Hummer said.
“Later in the year, depending on finances, we can talk about a new EMS vehicle,” Hummer said. “But at this time we need to get this situation resolved because we’ve been down a vehicle since Dec. 14.”
He was asked about whether the insurance company can recoup costs from the driver that allegedly caused the crash.
“I will assure you I have spent a considerable amount of time with … Hylant Group to maximize what we are getting,” Hummer said. “We’ve done our due diligence to maximize the money we could get for this. There were no more nickels to squeeze.”
Trustee Chairman Jeff Pettit commended Hummer and Fire Chief Bruce Moritz for the negotiations with Hylant. He said the township was eventually offered $269,200 for the repairs; the original offer was $212,000 from the insurance company.
“It really wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but all things considered, they did an awesome job,” Pettit said.
Trustee Richard Welling said the trustees were initially told that the truck was totaled. He said that the frame is so bent, the door can’t be opened.
“It’s been a long process,” he said. “I’m not happy with Hylant. It was totaled.”
An Elmore man died in the Dec. 14 crash with the Lake Township fire truck. Jacob Hazel was one of the six people injured in the crash on Ohio 795 near Pemberville Road.
The fire truck was westbound on Route 795 responding to an emergency at 11:51 p.m.
A 2011 Chrysler 200 driven by Hazel and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Alyce Fielding, 66, Genoa, were eastbound on Route 795.
Fielding stopped for the fire truck and was struck by Hazel in the rear. Fielding went off the right side of the road into a ditch. Hazel, who was legally intoxicated, went left of center, and was struck by the fire truck.