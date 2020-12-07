MILLBURY — The Lake Township Trustees have allotted $18,265 of CARES Act funding to directly benefit 501C3 charitable organizations that operate in, and directly benefit Lake Township residents.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds will be distributed this year. Interested and eligible organizations will need to file a letter of purpose for the funds, funds requested, and a statement regarding the COVID-19 impact on their ability to provide assistance to those in need.
All applications for funding will be reviewed and funds will be granted based on need and the ability to have the most positive impact. Filing an application does not guarantee funding for the proposal.
All requests for funding should be sent to the fiscal officer no later than Friday at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to Buddy Ritson, fiscal officer, at 419-838-6536.