MILLBURY — Lake Township is getting a new ambulance – but not until next year.
The trustees approved spending $212,155 on a Braun Chief XL on a 2022 Ford E-450 chassis, which will arrive in 12-18 months, according to Kevin Sanders, deputy fire chief and EMS coordinator. This is a state bid price.
The ambulance will replace a 2014 model that has 74,000 miles on it and a poor engine, Sanders said.
The new one will join three others in the Lake Township fleet.
The trustees have also approved the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner 108 SD single axle truck from Freightliner of Toledo for $150,000.
Also at the Jan. 18 and Feb. 1 meetings, the trustees:
• Entered into an agreement with the Wood County Commissioners for work performed on various township roads, including equipment, rental, material and labor, for 2022 for $50,000.
• Voted to purchase 200 tons of salt from Morton Salt Inc. for $11,000.
• Renewed the annual subscription with Lexis Nexis, which provides current legal information, for $3,954.
• Set two zoning hearings for the Feb. 15 meeting at 6:30 p.m. One hearing is for the zoning application of First Solar, which is requesting a change from A-1 agriculture to M-2 heavy industrial for 10 acres at 6562 Keller Road. The other hearing is to consider an amendment for height and lot area requirement for business and industrial uses.
• Promoted Melanie Soncrant to financial secretary. Her hourly wage will be $21.50 this year, $22.50 in 2023 and $23.50 in 2024.
• Entered into a one-year agreement with Emergency Responders Grant Service to assist in grant writing for $1,500.
• Heard that a Norfolk Southern representative will come to the township this week to address concerns about blocked crossings in the township.
• Heard that Trustee Chairman Ken Gilsdorf attended a recent meeting, where ratings for township roads by the Wood County Engineer’s Office were discussed.
“This will help us make decisions on what to pave,” Gilsdorf said.
• Hired Ethan Basham, Michael Dreka and Olivia Harrigan as part-time EMS employees. All will be paid $13.17 an hour.
• Held a moment of silence for Danny LaDuke, former police chief, who died last week.
• Went into a 30-minute executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.