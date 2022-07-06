MILLBURY — Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, has been selected to complete road projects in Lake Township this summer.
The total cost is $477,824.
Six bids were received for the projects. The trustees opened the bids at the June 7 meeting, and decided on them at the June 21 meeting.
The projects include:
The East Lawn Addition, north of Ohio 51, will include Millicent Avenue from Millbury Road to Cason Street, Cason from Millicent Avenue to Route 51, Mable Street from Millicent to Route 51, Harriet Street from Millicent to Route 51, Summit Street from Millbury Road to Kearsly Street and Kearsley from Millicent to Route 51.
The East Lawn Addition, south of Route 51 will include Cramer Street from Ayers Road to Route 51, Kearsley from Ayers to Route 51, Harriet from Ayers to Route 51, George Street from Ayers to Route 51, Mathews Road from Route 51 to Ayers, Grove Avenue from Millbury Road to Cramer Street, Moline-Martin Road from East Broadway Street to Luckey Road, Rye Grass Drive from Moline-Martin Road to the north 25 feet, Arn Street from Moline-Martin Road to the south 5 feet, Schriber Street from Moline-Martin Road to the north 25 feet and Schriber from Moline-Martin to the north 5 feet.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Hired Glass City Engineering & Survey for $2,500 to survey the western end of Lake Township Cemetery, providing lot numbers and map for approximately 1,200 new graves.
• Hired Blausey Construction Services LLC, Woodville, to provide concrete and to finish concrete footers for 32 grave spaces in the cemetery for $6,900.
• Hired Protegis Fire Safety, Toledo, for $1,708 for service and inspection of the Millbury state fire protection system.
• Hired Dakota Crabtree as a probationary firefighter for the Millbury station.
• Heard May department reports. Police made 11 arrests and issued eight citations. Fire and EMS had 134 calls and did 63 hospital transports. The cemetery had 13 burials and three cremations. Zoning issued 13 permits and collected $1,521.