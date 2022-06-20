MILLBURY — Six bids have been received for road projects in Lake Township.
The trustees opened the bids at the June 7 meeting, and may decide on them at Tuesday’s meeting.
The projects include:
The East Lawn Addition, north of Ohio 51, includes Millicent Avenue from Millbury Road to Cason Street, Cason from Millicent Avenue to Route 51, Mable Street from Millicent to Route 51, Harriet Street from Millicent to Route 51, Summit Street from Millbury Road to Kearsly Street and Kearsley from Millicent to Route 51.
The East Lawn Addition, south of Route 51 will include Cramer Street from Ayers Road to Route 51, Kearsley from Ayers to Route 51, Harriet from Ayers to Route 51, George Street from Ayers to Route 51, Mathews Road from Route 51 to Ayers, Grove Avenue from Millbury Road to Cramer Street, Moline-Martin Road from East Broadway Street to Luckey Road, Rye Grass Drive from Moline-Martin Road to the north 25 feet, Arn Street from Moline-Martin Road to the south 5 feet, Schriber Street from Moline-Martin Road to the north 25 feet and Schriber from Moline-Martin to the north 5 feet.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Accepted the resignation of Joe Schiavone, assistant cemetery sexton.
• Approved a one-year leave of absence for Matt Kamann, battalion chief, who will go to firefighter/EMT, upon return. Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said he is moving out of the area.
• Accepted the resignation of EMS firefighter/paramedic Chelsie Hartbarger.
• Heard from Marilyn Baker, who asked for the trustees’ assistance in getting a memorial bench installed at Friendship Park. The request, in memoriam of Joel Sandwisch, has been influx for a year. Hummer said he would take care of it.