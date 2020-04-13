Lake school board meets Wednesday Apr 13, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center. Social distancing will be practiced. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Millbury Albert L. Nash Lake Local School District Middle School Media Center Lake Local Schools Board Of Education Lake School Board Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesHealth dept. has hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses open57 coronavirus cases in Wood CountyPerrysburg, Rossford police ask crowds to disperseCharges dismissed against BG teen in rape caseRobert J. PalmerWood County has 3rd coronavirus deathKenneth “Lee” CamdenSome BGSU faculty may be laid off as coronavirus uncertainties continueSong for Dr. Acton - written by BG band - strikes a chord in coronavirus crisis Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView