Two mayors made the same last minute alterations to legislation requesting federal oversight of the cleanup of Lake Erie — it narrowly failed in Rossford and passed in Perrysburg.
The Lake Erie Waterkeeper organization claim is that billions are being spent, without effective results, primarily because there isn’t a coordinated effort between states, and federal oversight would solve the problem.
Lake Erie has an annual harmful algal bloom that comes from the toxic emissions of cyanobacteria which are associated with blue-green algae. That algal growth is spurred on by fertilizing chemicals, like phosphorous and nitrogen, that wash into the lake from a variety of sources, which are estimated to be about 70% agricultural in origin.
In 2014 that growth was large enough to cause the Toledo water system to have unusable water for several days, which also affected about 50,000 people in Wood County.
Billions have been spent on water system improvements and cleanup efforts. H2Ohio is a program started by the Gov. Mike DeWine administration and was just funded again in the state budget.
The Perrysburg administration had their formal vote on June 15, suspending the rules and waiving the three readings. There had been presentations in committee meetings and previous council meetings from representatives on both sides of the issue.
The Lake Erie Waterkeeper group had supplied recommended draft language, but the administration made a second draft including language to address concerns about unfunded federal mandates and that it include funding for municipalities, should mandates on the city be made.
Perrysburg approved the resolution on a vote of 5-2.
Councilman Barry VanHoozen voted for it, but said he thought it would have little impact.
“I want Perrysburg to be the leader, in making sure we are doing our part. And Perrysburg will be part of this resolution by voting affirmatively. However, I do think that resolution, for reasons I pointed out earlier, will not matter in terms of non-point entry of phosphorus into the lake,” VanHoozen said.
Non-point source pollution is that which comes from many different sources, instead of a single definable location. An example of point source pollution is a discharge pipe.
Non-point source phosphorus may have flowed into Lake Erie from many sources, some of which could have been agricultural land last fertilized years before. It may still be washing into the lake, along with fertilizers that could have been just put on farm fields, but there is no way to know exactly where it came from.
“I would argue that non-point is one of the worst contributors, and that really disappointed me with this legislation. It’s probably one of the hardest votes I’ve come up against,” Councilwoman Jan Materni said. “Our legislation, that we just passed, mentioned none of that non-point source. That is the biggest issue. I mean, parking lots have to have run-offs. We regulate a lot of it. Because of it, municipalities are a lot cleaner.”
Rossford also had a good deal of debate, over several council meetings. On the July 12 third reading, their resolution failed, on a vote of 2-5.
Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III had spoken with Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin about the unfunded mandate clause that had been added, and the possible impact it had on the vote. He then followed suit with a similar addition.
Most communities in Northwest Ohio did pass the Waterkeeper legislation, including Toledo. MacKinnon said he saw the Perrysburg caveat possibly providing a voice against any unfunded mandates.
“If all of a sudden the federal government asks us to do $20 million worth of improvements, we don’t have the resources to do that,” MacKinnon said. “To be honest, this is something the state and federal government should be finding the funding to do. You can’t ask small municipalities like Perrysburg, Maumee, Rossford and Northwood, and everybody else in Northwest Ohio, to sign onto something where there’s no end in sight.”
Rossford Councilman Jerry Staczek took the lead in pushing against the resolution.
“This is simply adding another layer of rules and regulations, but it’s not just adding them, it’s basically shoving them down the throat of the community,” Staczek said.
Rossford uses the Toledo water system, but additionally Staczek pointed out that Rossford is a waterfront community. He suggested the possibility that additional laws and restrictions might be placed on both the shipping industry and recreational boating.
He did not leave out agriculture in his arguments.
“This could possibly hurt agriculture and Wood County is a large agricultural area,” Staczek said, referring both to crop and livestock producers, specifically CAFOs, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. “It could bring change that won’t help our farmers, it could hurt them.”
MacKinnon was surprised at the outcome.
“I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican, everybody wants clean water and clean air. What happened is it became partisan and everybody dug their heels in,” MacKinnon said. “They got stuck in the weeds, in the minutia and details. To be honest, I don’t think everybody understood it and that’s why it didn’t pass.”