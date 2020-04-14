The director of La Conexion, which is based in Bowling Green, is leading an effort to promote immigrants’ rights during this time of coronavirus.
Beatriz Maya, as part of the NW Ohio Network for Immigrant Rights, wrote a letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, asking for several initiatives to aid immigrants.
“Your refrain throughout this COVID-19 crisis has been 'We Are in This Together.' However, this goodwill has not been extended to our immigrant neighbors. Requirements have been waived and benefits have been increased for Ohio citizens, but the needs of Ohio immigrants are being ignored,” Maya wrote.
NW Ohio Network for Immigrant Rights is comprised of representatives from multiple faith groups, advocacy organizations and concerned citizens acting in solidarity with the immigrant community.
A large percentage of immigrants in Ohio, and nationwide, work in jobs considered essential during this pandemic, Maya said.
“They provide important contributions to our economy and pay taxes to our state and local governments. However, they are being denied the rights and access to benefits afforded to every other Ohioan.
Five key areas were identified:
• Guarantee that every Ohioan, regardless of their immigration status or ability to pay, will receive COVID-19 treatment based on their medical needs at no charge.
• Provide full translation of resources and information available on Ohio’s Coronavirus Hub. Complete information is only in English. The Spanish, Chinese, Somali and Arabic translations contain very limited information beyond basic public health advisories. There is no information about expanded benefits and services available to keep families financially stable.
• Establish relief aid programs for all Ohio workers and families. Undocumented immigrants who pay taxes through an ITIN are ineligible for programs like unemployment, federal stimulus checks and local assistance for rent, utilities and mortgage payments.
• Utilize the “We’re In This Together” campaign to take a leading role in addressing the harmful racial and ethnic stereotypes that have arisen around this pandemic.
• End the housing of immigrants in Ohio’s jails and prisons based solely on immigration charges or their inability to pay bail.