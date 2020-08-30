La Conexion, a grassroots community-based organization working with Latinx and recent immigrant people in Northwest Ohio, has been awarded a $45,000 grant to provide relief funds and emergency assistance to agricultural workers in the Northwest Ohio region.
The grant was awarded by Hispanics in Philanthropy and Justice for Migrant Farmworker Women.
Agriculture is the number one industry in Ohio, contributing $53 billion to the Ohio economy (Economic Contribution of Agricultural and Food Production Cluster to Ohio Economy, OSU 2018).
However, the 33,000 Ohio farmworkers remain among the state’s lowest paid, and work and live in substandard conditions, according to a La Conexion press release. These essential workers pick and pack our fruits and vegetables, work in dairy farms, nurseries, and packing sheds, while in most cases lacking basic rights and protections.
Almost 80% of ag workers in the US are foreign born, and more than half of those are estimated to be undocumented. These workers had no access to the pandemic relief funds provided by the government. Even “mixed status” families had been excluded from the relief funds.
Through these funds, La Conexion will be able to assist 162 farmworker families in the Northwest Ohio region with $200 Visa gift cards. The cards were obtained at a reduced price thanks to a collaboration with Glass City Federal Credit Union in Bowling Green.
In addition to the cash funds, emergency protection articles, such as face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and toilet paper, will also be distributed among agricultural worker families in the region.
“La Conexion has been advocating for pandemic relief funds and adequate health and safety protections for Latinx and immigrant workers since the pandemic began,” said Beatriz Maya, director of La Conexion. “We have written letters to the Ohio Governor and federal and local elected officials regarding disparities.”
While state or federal funding to benefit immigrant essential workers are still shamely denied, these funding obtained by La Conexion through a collaboration with Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy will offer relief at least to some of the families in the region ,Maya said.
For more information, contact La Conexion at 419-308-2328 or by email at laconexionwc@gmail.com