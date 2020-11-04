A former Wood County commissioner has narrowly won the election for Wood County Common Pleas judge.
Joel Kuhlman received 27,651 votes (50%) to win over Corey Speweik, who got 27,382 votes (50%), according to unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections.
This was one of the most closely-watched races in Wood County, with both men’s campaigns spending significant advertising dollars. There were also dozens of letters to the editor on the race.
Kuhlman, who lives in Perrysburg, works out of offices in Bowling Green and North Baltimore. As part of his job, he is the solicitor representing Bloomdale, Jerry City and North Baltimore.
Speweik has a practice in Perrysburg and is solicictor for several municipalities, including Wayne, Bradner, Risingsun, West Millgrove and Luckey.
The Wood County Court of Common Pleas hears felony, divorce, civil cases in amounts over $25,000, real estate, pipeline and zoning cases.