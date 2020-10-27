Daily work with the legal system, both in and out of court, is a perspective Joel Kuhlman is hoping to bring to the position Wood Coumty Common Pleas judge, which he is running for as the Democratic Party candidate.
“It’s been hard to get in front of voters, I think folks in Wood County want to hear about my background. What I stress in my conversations and literature is my history in public service, my elected history as a former Wood County Educational Service Center governing board member, Bowling Green City Council person and county commissioner, and what I do on a regular basis as an attorney,” Kuhlman said in referencing election activities during coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
During this election he has been attending public events like the League of Women Voters candidate forum and actively campaigning through the internet.
He also pointed out his exposure to the public during his work as an attorney, where he works out of offices in Bowling Green and North Baltimore. As part of his job, he is the solicitor representing Bloomdale, Jerry City and North Baltimore.
“As an attorney I’m in court, maybe half the days of the week. That is pre-trial conferences, having hearings, going to trial, but in all cases representing clients, whether I’m in court or in the office,” Kuhlman said. “I have a lot of interaction with the courts and my clients on an everyday basis. That’s the practice of the law.”
“That’s usually where I am, in the common pleas court. I have some of the business entities that I represent cause me to go into the municipal court, every once in a while, and some individual clients.”
Kuhlman said that it’s his daily work that will best prepare him for the common pleas court.
“Most of the experience, whether folks at home believe it or not, most of the cases don’t go to actual trial, and that’s most cases in general, not just common pleas,” Kuhlman said. “One of the things that you find yourself in a position where you need an attorney, one of the things that the attorney should do is try to resolve your issue without the risk of having to go to trial and have your fate, or your case, determined by a jury or a judge. One of the things I appreciate most about the Wood County court system is that’s the way the system is set up.”
The judges encourage lawyers to work with their clients formally and informally to work with mediation. He is in favor of that route because the client gets “on-going input into what they want the resolution to be.”
Kuhlman has been a civil litigation and municipal law attorney since 2008. He was also a Wood County commissioner from 2012-17.
Kuhlman also served on the Board of Revisions from 2012-16 overseeing more than 250 property tax appeals.
“I consider the position to be an administrative position rather than judicial, but I did enjoy hearing evidence presented from talented attorneys and ruling on the issues presented,” he said.
His role as a commissioner allowed him to work with a wide variety of issues that brought a more diverse perspective, outside of just the legal realm.
“I represented Wood County as commissioner. I understand the unique issues faced by rural residents, such as agriculture, drainage, industry and recently pipelines,” Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman is a lifelong Wood County resident. He graduated from Eastwood Local Schools and attended the University of Toledo where he received degrees in engineering and law. He lives in Perrysburg with his wife, Gretchen, and three daughters, Josie, Hollis and Etta.