PERRYSBURG – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Perrysburg store after four months of renovations and improvement.
Located at 27322 Carronade Drive, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on July 8. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of specials.
To further celebrate the grand re-opening, customers who use their Kroger Plus card at the Carronade Drive Kroger Fuel Center July 8-10 will reap an extra 20 cents per gallon savings.
“Our store renovations were designed with the customer in mind, and after nearly five months, we are thrilled to share the results during our grand re-opening celebration,” said Ashley Weaver Kujawa, Perrysburg Kroger store leader.
The newly remodeled 126,109-square-foot store features all new, upgraded décor and added conveniences including new bakery and produce tables, as well as expansions to the produce and beer selections. Also, the renovation includes a new olive bar shoppers can enjoy, featuring plump and juicy olives in all sizes and varieties.
Store hours are 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays.
The location employs more than 230 associates.