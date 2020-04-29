The Columbus division of Kroger will open a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Bowling Green.
Testing will occur at Bowling Green State University at the Perry Field House located at 801 N. Mercer Road, today and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Testing will continue into May. Visit for http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting for future dates.
“At Kroger Health, we are proud to be part of the solution by enabling more Americans – including our own associates – to have access to testing while continuing to provide a safe environment within our stores. We welcome this opportunity to expand our efforts in our nation’s battle against COVID-19,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “We know widespread testing is critical to containing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve.”
Ohioans can register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing include CDC Priority 1, 2 and 3. Criteria for testing include persons with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) who:
• Are healthcare workers
• Are first responders (EMS, fire, law enforcement)
• Are 65 years of age or older
• Are critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
• Have a chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune-system-lowering condition, such as diabetes)
• Experience mild symptoms and live in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Those eligible will next select the appropriate testing location and appointment time. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A healthcare practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.
The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving the personal protective equipment utilized.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. The Columbus testing site will handle approximately 330 tests per day.
In addition to the COVID-19 testing efforts, Kroger Health has launched several other initiatives to help customers navigate this crisis, including free telenutrition services and access to virtual care visits.