Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant's widow, leaves a federal courthouse with her daughter, Natalia, left, and soccer player Sydney Leroux in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. A federal jury has found that Los Angeles County must pay Bryant's widow $16 million over photos of the NBA star's body at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed him. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.

The nine jurors unanimously agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos invaded her privacy and caused emotional distress. She cried quietly as it was read.

