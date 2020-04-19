PERRYSBURG — Before COVID-19 wreaked havoc with the world, Way Public Library and the local group the Witty Knitters were engaged in a knitting service project for the charitable organization “Warm Up America!”
Though the library is temporarily closed, the project goes on.
Anyone who knits or crochets is invited to create 7-inch x 9-inch sections using one of the patterns provided online.
Free patterns and information about the proper supplies may be found at warmupamerica.org. Keep the completed rectangles at home until the library reopens. A shipment will be sent to Warm Up America! headquarters when practical after in-person library services resume.
Warm Up America! is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation which coordinates volunteer efforts and distributes afghans to individuals and families through community service organizations such as the American Red Cross. Agencies which have received donated afghans include women’s shelters, nursing homes, children’s hospitals, hospitals, hospices, daycare centers, veterans’ homes, churches, AIDS facilities and homeless shelters.