Poggemeyer Design Group announced Wednesday the completion of a stock purchase agreement with the Kleinfelder Group Inc.
Kleinfelder is a multinational firm specializing in engineering, design, construction management, construction materials inspection and testing, and environmental professional services.
Under this agreement, PDG and all of its subsidiary companies (IFM and CM Works) have been acquired by Kleinfelder.
This agreement includes the continued operation of staff in existing offices in Ohio and Nevada, according to a release by Kleinfelder.
“We are excited to expand our business in the Midwest and strengthen our existing operations in Nevada with the acquisition of PDG,” said Kleinfelder President and CEO Louis Armstrong. “In addition to adding technical expertise to core Kleinfelder services such as design, engineering, and construction management, PDG’s strong reputation and longstanding client relationships will accelerate Kleinfelder’s growth in strategic geographies and position the firm for expansion in new markets.”
The acquisition is the culmination of discussions that began in 2019.
With the close of the transaction, PDG and its subsidiaries will operate as one Kleinfelder division under the direction of PDG Board Chairman Jack Jones and the current management team. After a successful integration period into Kleinfelder, PDG’s Nevada and Midwest operations will merge with Kleinfelder’s Central Division and East Division operations, respectively.
“Kleinfelder is an industry leader with integrated service offerings that complement PDG’s strong technical capabilities,” Jones said. “I’m optimistic about the momentum our combined strengths and resources will generate as we continue to deliver exceptional services to our existing clients and provide employees with new opportunities for professional growth.”
The PDG stock purchase is Kleinfelder’s third acquisition within the last year, following the acquisitions of substantially all assets of Garcia and Associates and the environmental, geotechnical and construction materials and testing service lines of Advantage Engineers. Kleinfelder remains focused on driving a strategic plan centered on significant growth through acquisition and organically, with the goal of providing solutions that improve clients’ transportation, water, energy, and other private infrastructure.
Kleinfelder was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Diego. Kleinfelder employs over 2,200 professionals and operates from over 75 office locations in the United States, Canada and Australia.
Like PDG, Kleinfelder’s success is defined by long-term business relationships with both private and governmental clients across various market segments, including energy, transportation, and water.
According to the Poggemeyer website, the company has more than 50 years of experience serving the needs of government, commercial, industrial and private sector clients.
A company timeline:
On March 16, 1968, Lester H. Poggemeyer, P.E. opened a two-man office in Bowling Green and began providing engineering services to public and private clients.
In 1975, Poggemeyer established its first branch office in Lexington.
In 1982 PDG opened offices in Defiance and Las Vegas. The Las Vegas office works closely with public and private clients as that region continues to grow. They assist with large public high profile projects – most notable is the beautification of the famous Las Vegas Strip.
The Columbus area office was opened in 1985. Today, the office is located in Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus, from where PDG provides services to communities, such as New Lexington and Adams County Regional Water District.
Between 1986-1995, the company name was changed to Poggemeyer Design Group Inc.; there was a change in ownership, and construction of new corporate headquarters in Bowling Green and new Western Regional Office in Las Vegas.
From 1997-2004, Poggemeyer acquired firms in Defiance and Seattle, and opened a branch office in Monroe, Michigan.
In 2005 it became an employee-owned company (IESOP) and added new partners.
In 2007 PDG created CMWorks, a construction management division in Western Region and constructed a new office in Las Vegas.