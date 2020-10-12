WALBRIDGE – Brian Klatt, of Curtice, has been promoted to vice president for the Rudolph Libbe Group. His primary focus will be leading the companies’ site management group.
Klatt joined Rudolph Libbe Group as a project engineer in 2002 and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Bowling Green State University.
The Rudolph Libbe Group is a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan areas.
Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, educational, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com.