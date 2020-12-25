Dr. Alexis Klassen is at your service.
The new Bowling Green dentist has been busy serving her country for the last 14 years and has now settled in at Alexis Klassen and Associates DDS on Ridgewood Drive.
“I was a senior at BG when 9/11 happened. I remember after that feeling this intense calling to join the military or be a paramedic — after watching all those people running into the buildings when everyone was running out,” Klassen said.
“I was already signed up for dental school and I called a recruiter and said, ‘how can I simultaneously do both?’ They gave me some options and I actually joined the military right out of BG.”
She was awarded a scholarship through the U.S. Navy’s Health Professions Scholarship Program.
Klassen grew up in Brighton, Michigan. She remembers playing dentist at her uncle’s practice when she was 5, and knew she wanted to pursue that career.
After getting her bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University, she went to dental school at Detroit Mercy, graduating in 2006 with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery.
She did five years active duty in the Navy and remains in the reserves, serving as a commander. Retirement is about two years away.
“I was at Rhode Island, and then South Carolina at the Marine boot camp, and then I was stationed with the Seabees in Mississippi and we deployed to Okinawa, Japan. My last duty station was up at the Navy boot camp at Great Lakes,” Klassen said. “I ran what was called the in-processing clinic. It’s where every single person who joins the Navy has to come in and get as much as their dental work done in eight weeks.”
She purchased the dental business from Dr. Todd Stoner earlier this year. Stoner, who has been serving the Bowling Green community for 30 years, will stay on as a dentist for a bit, she said.
“I have so many plans for what we can do,” Klassen said.
In her last practice in Sandusky, she and her colleagues did a lot of community events and outreach. She plans to meet with Wood Lane officials to start a program where residents can come to the dental office during off times for a quiet, calm service.
“A lot of those residents haven’t had their teeth or worked on in years, and I want to give them the opportunity that we all have, which is to go to a dentist and get work done before you need a tooth pulled.”
In November, Klassen hosted the 1% Salute at the dental office, offering free care to 25 servicemen and women. The 1% is the number of the country’s population that will end up serving in the military.
She’s also interested in volunteering for Girls on the Run and coach.
The dental office offers exams, professional cleanings, fillings, root canals, extraction, partial dentures, pediatric care, cosmetic dentistry, teeth whitening, guards and retainers, and crowns and bridges.
Klassen and her husband, Brent, have two sons, Kolden and Aithan. Brent helps with the business, specializing in marketing and website design. The former Bowling Green State University basketball player also does some color commentary for ESPN plus.
